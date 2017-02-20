Bristol has lost 2,000 manufacturing jobs in five years
Bristol lost 2,000 jobs in the manufacturing industry between 2010 and 2015, according to shocking figures from the Office of National Statistics. The total number of jobs in the sector slumped from 12,000 in 2010 to just 10,000 in 2015 - the tied ninth biggest drop of any local authority in Great Britain.
