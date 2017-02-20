Bridgestone Jumps to 15-Month High on $1.3 Billion Share Buyback 29 minutes ago

Bridgestone Corp. rose to a 15-month high in Tokyo trading after announcing it will repurchase as m 150 billion yen in its biggest stock buyback since at least 2000. The shares gained 4.9 percent to 4,528 yen as of 10:19 a.m., headed for the highest close since Nov. 12, 2015. Trading volume was six times the 30-day average for this time of day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.