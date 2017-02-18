Blueprint to beef up skills in manufa...

Blueprint to beef up skills in manufacturing sector

The launch of a guideline, that focuses on training and talent development in the manufacturing industry, serves as an important measure to enhance China's manufacturing prowess, marking a stage for the full implementation of the Made in China 2025 strategy. The guideline has been released by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

