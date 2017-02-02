Billions of dollars at stake in Edison arbitration with Mitsubishi
Soon, the International Chamber of Commerce will decide whether Southern California Edison can collect billions of dollars from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the company that built the flawed steam generators.
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
