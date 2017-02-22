Bayer Is Confident About Completing Monsanto Deal This Year
Bayer AG signaled that it remains confident about completing its $66 billion takeover of Monsanto Co. by the end of the year amid concern it may struggle to win over regulators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Millie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC