Auto parts giant Magna raises concerns about protectionist trade measures
Canadian auto parts giant Magna International Inc. raised concerns Friday about the rise of protectionist trade measures in an era of U.S. President Donald Trump as it reported its latest quarterly results. "The election of protectionist governments could lead to the withdrawal of some countries from, or renegotiation of, multilateral trade, economic or currency regimes such as the European Union, North American Free Trade Agreement and Trans-Pacific Partnership," the Aurora, Ont.-based manufacturer said in a statement identifying what it called some of its more significant risks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Millie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC