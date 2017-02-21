Auto parts giant Magna raises concern...

Auto parts giant Magna raises concerns about protectionist trade measures

13 hrs ago Read more: CTV

Canadian auto parts giant Magna International Inc. raised concerns Friday about the rise of protectionist trade measures in an era of U.S. President Donald Trump as it reported its latest quarterly results. "The election of protectionist governments could lead to the withdrawal of some countries from, or renegotiation of, multilateral trade, economic or currency regimes such as the European Union, North American Free Trade Agreement and Trans-Pacific Partnership," the Aurora, Ont.-based manufacturer said in a statement identifying what it called some of its more significant risks.

