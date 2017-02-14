There are on the Reuters story from 6 hrs ago, titled AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's nod to make in India - minister. In it, Reuters reports that:

Feb 14 Foreign aircraft manufacturers offering to make combat jets in India will have to win approval from their governments, Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said, in a measure aimed at ensuring projects are not affected due to policy flip-flops. These comments come at a time when U.S. firm Lockheed Martin has said the new administration under President Donald Trump may want to take a "fresh look" at its proposal to move production of its F-16 combat jets to India.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.