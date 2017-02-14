AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's nod to make in India - minister

AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their...

Feb 14 Foreign aircraft manufacturers offering to make combat jets in India will have to win approval from their governments, Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said, in a measure aimed at ensuring projects are not affected due to policy flip-flops. These comments come at a time when U.S. firm Lockheed Martin has said the new administration under President Donald Trump may want to take a "fresh look" at its proposal to move production of its F-16 combat jets to India.

Trump s Birtherexorcism

Philadelphia, PA

#1 5 hrs ago
US fighter pilots will soon to have to dial Indian phone support just like all the rest of us who have credit cards do.
Chicago, IL

