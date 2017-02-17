ABB Inc. ABB to deliver digital substation for one of India's largest IT parks

ABB will deliver a 110 kilovolt digital substation to Technopark, one of the largest Information Technology parks in India, located in the southern state of Kerala and spanning an area of 930,000 square meters. Due to the nature of the industry, the campus is highly dependent on reliable, round the clock power to serve the 350 companies employing more than 50,000 people.

