WB Chief Minister inaugurates Exide I...

WB Chief Minister inaugurates Exide Industries new plant in Haldia

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Haldia, West Bengal, Jan 2 : West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated Exide Industries' punch grid battery producing unit in technical collaboration with East Penn Manufacturing Company of the USA in Haldia, a major river port and industrial hub located 125 km from state capital Kolkata. The new plant set up within the Exide Industries Haldia plant premises will be used to produce the punched grid technology to manufacture technically advanced lead acid storage batteries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec 18 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec 16 WasteWater 35
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec 3 Go Blue Forever 8
News Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20... Nov '16 Jon Weins 1
News EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope... Oct '16 John Kenney Lying... 1
News Ruling unseals Goodyear comment (Apr '08) Oct '16 Mark 22
News Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09) Sep '16 Explosiv3 AWS CWI... 66
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,785 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC