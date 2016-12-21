WB Chief Minister inaugurates Exide Industries new plant in Haldia

Haldia, West Bengal, Jan 2 : West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated Exide Industries' punch grid battery producing unit in technical collaboration with East Penn Manufacturing Company of the USA in Haldia, a major river port and industrial hub located 125 km from state capital Kolkata. The new plant set up within the Exide Industries Haldia plant premises will be used to produce the punched grid technology to manufacture technically advanced lead acid storage batteries.

