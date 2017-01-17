Waste project poses many problems

People living within miles of Myers Industries Inc. on Baldwin Road could be in for one big, unpleasant, and unpredictable surprise if an Environmental Impact Assessment on this project is accepted. There are so many reasons why this expansion should never happen on this site - the odour and accompanying vermin associated with compost storage; the inevitable leakage of contaminants into the Morell River waterway a few meters away; traffic on a busy road recently inhabited by a number of larger Amish families who chose to move to this rural pristine area and whose mode of transportation is via horse and buggy; would suggest only a few concerns.

