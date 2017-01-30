Wall Street Indices Post Largest Single-day Drop Since Trump Election
A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City, Dec. 28, 2016. Wall Street's most popular stock indices posted their largest single-day drop of the year Monday, as investors fretted about the potential impact of President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries identified by the administration as "sources of terror."
