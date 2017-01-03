Visteon Accelerates Shift to All-Digital Vehicle Cockpit with...
Visteon is showcasing a full range of production-ready, fully digital instrument clusters and displays that incorporate premium graphics and illumination, and highlight the enhanced styling freedom that digital clusters afford. Keeping pace with the consumer electronics world, instrument clusters in vehicles are rapidly going fully digital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|15 hr
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Ruling unseals Goodyear comment (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Mark
|22
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC