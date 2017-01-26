UPDATE 2-Rockwell Automation raises 2017 earnings forecast, shares soar
Rockwell's shares rose as much as 9.4 percent, touching a record high of $155.38, in morning trade on Wednesday. The stock has risen 13.06 percent since Donald Trump was elected president on Nov. 8. With President Trump pushing to keep factories in the United States, investors are betting that automation will gain speed in industries ranging from auto manufacturing to chicken processing to craft beer breweries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Wed
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC