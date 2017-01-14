United Technologies Corporation (UTX)...

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Stake Boosted by Stevens Capital Management LP

16 hrs ago

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 832.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,597 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 202,295 shares during the period.

