United Tech stands by 2017 forecast o...

United Tech stands by 2017 forecast on demand for jet engines

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

United Technologies Corp posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, and reiterated its 2017 profit and sales forecasts, buoyed by demand for Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and parts for the aerospace industry. The ticker symbol for United Technologies is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange February 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Wed lucas356 5
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec '16 WasteWater 35
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,060 • Total comments across all topics: 278,282,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC