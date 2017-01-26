United Tech stands by 2017 forecast on demand for jet engines

United Technologies Corp posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, and reiterated its 2017 profit and sales forecasts, buoyed by demand for Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and parts for the aerospace industry. The ticker symbol for United Technologies is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange February 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.