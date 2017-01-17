Two settle U.S. charges on failing to file stock buys with regulator
Danaher Corp co-founder Mitchell Rales agreed to pay $720,000 to settle allegations that he failed to report stock purchases to the government so that they could be vetted to determine if they violate antitrust law, antitrust enforcers said on Tuesday. The Federal Trade Commission also reached a settlement with hedge fund founder Ahmet Okumus, who agreed to pay $180,000 to settle allegations that he improperly failed to notify the FTC when he bought shares of Web.com.
