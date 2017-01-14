Trumpa s CEO meetings raise ethics questions

President-elect Donald Trump's meetings with CEOs seeking federal approval for major mergers are raising red flags for ethics lawyers concerned that about the possible erosion of a firewall between the regulators tasked with approving the billion-dollar deals and the White House. Trump met this week with the heads of German chemical company Bayer and seed and herbicide giant Monsanto, who made their case for their $57 billion merger.

