Trump to meet w/ 3M and other manufacturing CEOs
President Donald Trump announced a Manufacturing Jobs Initiative Friday that he said will include meetings with the chief executives of America's largest manufacturing firms and trade groups, including 3M Company CEO Inge Thulin. Trump's press office issued a statement Friday saying, "The President will be meeting with some of the world's most successful and creative business leaders to share their experiences and gain their insights.
