Trump says he knocked $600 million off the F-35 program - ...

President Donald Trump told a group of reporters on Monday that he'd talked to Lockheed Martin and succeeded in knocking "approximately $600 million off the F-35 fighter." However, he said, "that only amounts to 90 planes, out of almost 3,000 planes," perhaps referring to Lockheed's 10th batch of F-35s, which includes 90 planes .

