Trump Said to Meet With Dow CEO Liveris, Labor Leaders on Monday
President Donald Trump will meet separately with business and labor leaders at the White House on Monday as he seeks to show that U.S. job creation is at the top of his agenda in his first week in office, according to an administration official. Trump will hold a breakfast meeting with the business leaders he named to an advisory panel on manufacturing, led by Andrew Liveris, chief executive officer of Dow Chemical Co ., according to the official, who asked not to be identified because the meeting participants hadn't been announced.
