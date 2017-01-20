Trump Infrastructure Upgrade Seen as Opportunity for Mitsubishi 2 hours ago

President-elect Donald Trump's promise to create jobs by spending $1 trillion over 10 years upgrading infrastructure from airports to schools is an opportunity for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., the conglomerate's chairman said. Mitsubishi, maker of an array of products from forklifts to nuclear power plants and aircraft, also won't hesitate to invest more in the U.S., Hideaki Omiya, 70, said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday.

