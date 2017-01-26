Theresa May unveils 100m defence deal on fighter jets during Turkey trip
Theresa May and her Turkish counterpart have announced a A 100 million-plus defence collaboration deal on the continued development of fighter jets for Turkey. The announcement comes during the Prime Minister's one-day visit to the Turkish capital Ankara, where she became the first Western leader to meet president Recep Tayyip Erdogan since last year's attempted coup.
