The president of the New York Stock Exchange talks history,...
When we meet on January 26, the president of the New York Stock Exchange is keen to show off the renovation of NYSE's sixth floor, complete with a new conference space named after Muriel Siebert, the first woman to own a seat on the exchange. In another room, there are letters from Thomas Edison and the Bell Telephone Company, dated 1882 and 1878 respectively, hanging on the wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC