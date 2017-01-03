Terex completes sale of Material Handling and Port Solutions business
Terex Corp. , Westport, Connecticut, announced that it has completed the sale of its Material Handling and Port Solutions business to Finland-based Konecranes Plc for $595 million, 200 million euro in cash and 19.6 million newly issued class B shares representing a 25 percent interest in Konecranes. "We believe that the Konecranes-MHPS combination represents compelling industrial logic that will deliver significant value to Konecranes customers, team members and shareholders, including Terex," says John L. Garrison, Terex president and CEO.
Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.
