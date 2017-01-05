Take a look at the new Cummins office...

Take a look at the new Cummins office building in downtown Indy

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Located at 301 E. Market St. in downtown Indianapolis, the nine-story building encompasses one full city block where the former Market Square Arena - once home to the NBA's Indiana Pacers - was located, and eventually demolished in 2001. One of the many pieces of artwork that populate the building is this wire frame creation in the main lobby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora 1 hr Longhaul 1
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec 18 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec 16 WasteWater 35
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20... Nov '16 Jon Weins 1
News EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope... Oct '16 John Kenney Lying... 1
News Ruling unseals Goodyear comment (Apr '08) Oct '16 Mark 22
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,791

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC