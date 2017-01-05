Take a look at the new Cummins office building in downtown Indy
Located at 301 E. Market St. in downtown Indianapolis, the nine-story building encompasses one full city block where the former Market Square Arena - once home to the NBA's Indiana Pacers - was located, and eventually demolished in 2001. One of the many pieces of artwork that populate the building is this wire frame creation in the main lobby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|1 hr
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Ruling unseals Goodyear comment (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Mark
|22
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC