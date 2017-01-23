Sikorsky finance, IT controls found deficient
A sailor directs a Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to lower supplies onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a vertical replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 7, 2017. less A sailor directs a Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to lower supplies onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a vertical replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon ... more Lockheed Martin disclosed on Tuesday deficiencies in Sikorsky Aircraft's financial reporting systems that could lead to a restatement of its results, with no errors having been discovered to date but Lockheed Martin holding open that possibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC