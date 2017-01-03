Royole Corporation in Midst of Buildi...

Royole Corporation in Midst of Building (USD) $1.7B Production Campus

Scheduled for Completion in Q3 2017, New Campus Will Be Used Mainly for Mass Production of Company's Flexible Displays and Flexible Sensors, and R&D /PRNewswire/ -- Royole Corporation, a global pioneer and innovator of advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart device electronics, announced that its new production campus in will be completed and fully operational during Q3 2017. The facility, encompassing 1.1 million square feet of land, will be used primarily for mass production of its flexible display and flexible sensor lines as well as R&D.

