Nyse MKT stock exchange to end floor trading -regulatory filing

Jan 10 Exchange operator NYSE, which includes the New York Stock Exchange and is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, will end floor trading on its NYSE MKT exchange as part of a transition to a new technology platform. After the action, expected in the second quarter, all trading on the NYSE MKT exchange, which lists and trades around 250 small-cap companies, will be automated, including opening, re-opening, and closing auctions.

