Northpointe Capital LLC Raises Stake in LSI Industries Inc.
Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in LSI Industries Inc. by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,828 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Fri
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Ruling unseals Goodyear comment (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Mark
|22
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC