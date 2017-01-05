Mitsubishi Heavy IndustriesVoice: Veterans, Your Next Manufacturing Experts
Over the next decade, research shows that a significant skills gap will leave many jobs unfilled in the manufacturing industry. As companies begin to look for new ways to address this challenge, companies like ours have found an unexpected solution in military veterans.
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Fri
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Ruling unseals Goodyear comment (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Mark
|22
