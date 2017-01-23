Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Expands North American Oil & Gas Business within MHIA
Heavy Industries, Ltd. has established a specialized Oil & Gas Division within Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. , its Houston-based U.S. subsidiary. By strengthening the combined functions for various products handled by the Group, such as compressors and gas turbines, MHI will provide one stop solutions to the upstream, LNG and downstream markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC