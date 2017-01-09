Mattioli Woods plc's (MTW) Hold Rating Reiterated at N+1 Singer
's stock had its "hold" rating reissued by research analysts at N+1 Singer in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 712 price target on the stock.
