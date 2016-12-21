Manufacturing output starts new year on 'strong footing'

Output in Britain's manufacturing industry has started the new year on a "strong footing" after unexpectedly leaping to a two-and-half-year high at the end of 2016. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35337721.ece/0413b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-613c7fb0-36b8-4a51-b31a-4bd9ca4ff8c1_I1.jpg Output in Britain's manufacturing industry has started the new year on a "strong footing" after unexpectedly leaping to a two-and-half-year high at the end of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.