Manufacturing industry hits two-and-a-half year high... 1

Output in Britain's manufacturing industry has started the new year on a "strong footing" after unexpectedly leaping to a two-and-half-year high at the end of 2016. The closely-watched Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing purchasing managers' index said output hit 56.1 in December, up from 53.6 in November and above economists' expectations of 53.3. The move was driven by the Brexit-hit pound, which continued to boost demand by making UK exports cheaper on the international market.

