Longmont-based UQM Technologies termi...

Longmont-based UQM Technologies terminates $48M Hong Kong deal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Longmont-based UQM Technologies has cancelled its $48 million deal with Hong Kong's Hybrid Kinetic Group in which it would have sold 58 percent of the company to the Asian firm. Joe Mitchell, president and CEO of UQM, said shareholder concern over the proposal and its effect on voting control of the company led to UQM's decision to walk away from the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec 18 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec 16 WasteWater 35
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20... Nov '16 Jon Weins 1
News EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope... Oct '16 John Kenney Lying... 1
News Ruling unseals Goodyear comment (Apr '08) Oct '16 Mark 22
News Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09) Sep '16 Explosiv3 AWS CWI... 66
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,170

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC