Longmont-based UQM Technologies terminates $48M Hong Kong deal
Longmont-based UQM Technologies has cancelled its $48 million deal with Hong Kong's Hybrid Kinetic Group in which it would have sold 58 percent of the company to the Asian firm. Joe Mitchell, president and CEO of UQM, said shareholder concern over the proposal and its effect on voting control of the company led to UQM's decision to walk away from the deal.
