Lockheed Tells Trump It Will Cut F-35 Costs, Create New Jobs
Lockheed Martin Corp.'s chief told President-elect Donald Trump it's close to a deal with the Pentagon to lower costs "significantly'' for the next production lot of its F-35 fighter jet and will boost hiring at the Texas factory where the advanced aircraft is made. Marillyn Hewson, chief executive officer of the world's largest defense contractor, said she assured Trump in a Friday meeting that "I certainly share his views that we need to get the best capability to our men and women in uniform and we need to get it at the lowest possible price.'
