Lockheed Martin is sliding after Trump attacks the cost of the...
Shares of Lockheed Martin, the maker of the F-35 fighter jet, are falling after President-elect Donald Trump attacked the cost of the program during his press conference on Wednesday. During the press conference, Trump said he had been having discussions with generals and admirals about bringing down the costs of the F-35 program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC