Lear Corp. upgrading manufacturing plant in Spartanburg Co.
Lear Corporation announced Thursday it is investigating $7.7 million in expanding its manufacturing growth, bringing upgrades to its Upstate location. The Fortune 500 company specializes in automotive seating and has 240 worldwide locations with approximately 140,000 employees.
