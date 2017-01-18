Lasers Could Generate Shields Out Of ...

Lasers Could Generate Shields Out Of Thin Air

Read more: Bad Astronomy Blog

A plane-based laser system generates an atmospheric shield to protect itself against a laser attack in this illustration. Proposed by BAE Systems, a defense and aerospace company founded in the United Kingdom, the conceptual Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens would use lasers to ionize and heat the atmosphere in a way that temporarily endows small pockets of it with useful characteristics.

Chicago, IL

