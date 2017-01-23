Japan's airliner of the future just a...

Japan's airliner of the future just announced some bad news

14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

On January 23, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation announced that delivery of the first production MRJ has been pushed back two years from mid-2018 to mid-2020. In a statement, MAC and its parent company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, blamed the delay on, "revisions of certain systems and electrical configurations on the aircraft to meet the latest requirements for certification."

