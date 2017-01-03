Israel's Elbit gets Brazil contract for $100 million
Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel's largest non-government-owned defense company, said Sunday that its Brazilian subsidiary, Ares Aeroespacial e Defesa S.A., signed a $100 million framework contract to supply the Brazilian army with remote-controlled weapon stations. The 12.7/7.62 mm Remote Controlled Weapon Stations named REMAX, and the associated equipment and services, will be supplied over a five-year period.
