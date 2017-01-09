Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, ...

Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $801,600.00.

