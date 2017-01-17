How La Colombe Made Its Canned Lattes a Hit With Retailers
There are many prepackaged coffees, but La Colombe CEO Todd Carmichael saw an opening: If he could froth milk inside a can, he could sell the world's first canned latte. But how? He made a crude prototype; when someone pops the can's top, a small device inside releases air into the liquid.
