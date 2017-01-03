Floods force hundreds of evacuations ...

Floods force hundreds of evacuations in California, Nevada

A massive storm system stretching from Northern California to Nevada sent rivers overflowing and toppled trees -- prompting evacuations, school cancellations, road closures and warnings of dangerous mudslides for hillsides parched by wildfires last summer. Some California ski areas closed for the second day Monday in the Sierra Nevada over avalanche concerns and power outages, with forecasters warning that more snow and rain was on the way.

