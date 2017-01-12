Fiat Chrysler Accused Of Allowing Excess Diesel Emissions In 100,000 Vehicles
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to accuse Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software that was able to control diesel emissions in 100,000 vehicles, according to a Reuters report. Fiat Chrysler's stock plunged more than 14 percent to $9.43.
