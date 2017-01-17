Exclusive: Pentagon, Lockheed near deal on US$9 billion F-35 contract - sources
The U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp are close to deal for a contract worth almost US$9 billion as negotiations are poised to bring the price per F-35 below US$100 million for the first time, people familiar with the talks said Wednesday. Three F-35 Joint Strike Fighters AF-2, AF-3 and AF-4, can be seen flying over Edwards Air Force Base in this December 10, 2011 handout photo provided by Lockheed Martin.
