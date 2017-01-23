DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
Chemicals and seeds producer DuPont indicated on Tuesday that its US$130-billion merger with Dow Chemical Co will take longer to wrap up than previously expected as the companies await regulatory approvals. The Dupont logo is displayed on a board above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S. on December 22, 2015.
