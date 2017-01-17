Dow CEO: Working With Trump on Manufacturing Growth
Andrew Liveris, chief executive officer at Dow Chemical, explains what is needed to spark four percent growth in the U.S. economy and shares the details of talks with President-elect Donald Trump on stimulating manufacturing growth. He speaks with Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Meme301
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC