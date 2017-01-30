Delaware's Unclaimed Property Overhau...

Delaware's Unclaimed Property Overhaul Legislation Awaits the Governor's Signature

Exactly two weeks after introduction, Delaware's major unclaimed property overhaul bill SB 13 passed both the Senate and the House of Delaware's General Assembly on January 26. The bill is now on the desk of newly inaugurated Governor Carney and is awaiting signature. We have previously addressed some of the significant features of SB 13 here .

