Corning Incorporated (GLW) VP Eric S. Musser Sells 37,242 Shares
Corning Incorporated VP Eric S. Musser sold 37,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $991,754.46.
